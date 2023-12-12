London Symphonia kicks off its festive season

The London Symphonia started its festive season with a holiday-themed performance, including London's own The McAuley Boys.

Conducted by Scott Good, the concert featured Lodon Sympnia and the choirs from the Metropolitan United Church.

The performance was a cross-genre blend of local musical talent performing holiday hits.

The performance can be viewed on their website until December 30, 2023.

Gary McAuley (@gmaqmusic) speaks with London Symphonia's Composer-In-Residence Scott Good and Artistic Producer Andrew Chung about growing up in a musical household, the early days and meteoric rise of The McAuley Boys.



