London teens offered money for sexual services during ride share service: LPS

A London man is facing charges after a teen girl reported being offered money for sexual services by a ride share driver, according to police.

Just after midnight on June 24, police say the girl requested a pick-up from a ride-share service in the north end of the city.

Five teenaged girls were picked up by a man and while on the way to the address they requested to be dropped off at, police say the man engaged in conversation with the girls, offering money in exchange for sexual services.

The girls were dropped off, and the following day, police say the driver of the vehicle contacted two of the girls via telephone, offering money in exchange for sexual services.

On June 28 police were contacted and started the investigation, arresting a suspect on July 5.

The alleged victims were not physically injured.

Bradley William Turner, 55, has been charged with procuring/person under 18 years, three counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years and three counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

Investigators believe that there may be additional alleged victims and are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they have any information in relation to this investigation, or if they had similar dealings with the accused.