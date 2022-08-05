London townhome heavily damaged by fire
A north-east London townhome is heavily damaged following a fire Friday afternoon.
Multiple London fire crews were called to 56 Country Lane, just off Kipps Lane, at about 2:45 p.m.
Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the main floor of the residence as firefighters began their attack.
A search and rescue of all floors determined no one was inside.
Platoon Chief Colin Shewell says it is likely the interior of the building is not salvageable.
“Extensive damage inside. A lot of items were inside that were definitely damaged by smoke and fire,” Shewell told CTV News.
Although no one was home at the time, it is believed one man lived at the residence.
London fire inspectors have been called to the scene.
The unit had working smoke detectors, fire officials confirm.
-
Only six per cent of OC Transpo applicants advance to bus driver training, statistics showOC Transpo is looking to hire hundreds of new operators this year for buses and the O-Train, but new statistics show only a small number of applicants are advancing to the training portion of the recruitment program.
-
Five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the August heat warningCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the heat warning.
-
Ottawa realtor addresses five current myths with the housing marketTaylor Bennett of Bennett Property Shop Realty addresses five current myths about the housing market in Ottawa.
-
2 North Island hospital emergency rooms closing this weekendEmergency departments at hospitals on northern Vancouver Island are once again closing due to limited staffing availability this weekend.
-
Deconstruction of stranded barge progressing at Vancouver’s English BayThe deconstruction of the barge that floated into Vancouver’s English Bay last year and got stuck is now underway.
-
-
Victims of South Surrey triple shooting that killed 2 identifiedHomicide investigators have publicly identified the three people shot at South Surrey Athletic Park last weekend, and are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the incident.
-
Artifact discovery leads to special dig at Anderson Farm MuseumA team of archaeologists wrapped up their dig at the Anderson Farm Museum on Friday afternoon. They searched the grounds for roughly four days after the discovery of some artifacts near the property's milk barn.
-
NB Liberal party to elect new leader on SaturdayThe New Brunswick Liberal party will elect a new leader this weekend. A leadership convention in Fredericton will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, with voting scheduled to start at 2 p.m.