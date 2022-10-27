London Transit addresses crowding issues, delays with new buses in 2023

In September, ridership jumped to new pre-pandemic highs amidst staffing shortages and overcrowding on buses.

On Thursday, the London Transit Commission (LTC) reviewed a report which pointed to a number of challenges including construction detours downtown, rebounding ridership and an inability to deploy enough buses to busy routes.

“As Operator and vehicle availability improves, trippers will be re-instated to help address the schedule adherence and crowding conditions that are currently being experienced throughout the system,” reads the LTC report.

In September, ridership jumped to 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels on weekdays and exceeds pre-pandemic levels on weekends. Ridership slightly dropped to 87 per cent in the first weeks of October.

The report on ridership showed that trippers will be re-instated to help with the current high crowding conditions. With delays due to ongoing construction, the LTC will be making temporary changes to some routes.

Starting on Nov. 27, another bus will be added to route 9 between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

To provide additional time on route 19, it will be “increased during the AM peak and base periods” to provide more time, the report adds.

The Commission has approved ordering replacement buses which are expected to arrive the following year, with the report reading in part, “New Flyer has advised that an order confirmation by October 28, 2022, would see the 2023 replacement buses arriving late in the third quarter of 2023.”

On Thursday, the commission approved the early purchase of “2023 replacement bus requirements…from New Flyer Industries Canada, ULC at a total cost of $12,426,800,"

According to the LTC, the current labour market has placed more pressure on transit systems, increasing the pressure to hire more employees.

Five job postings for skilled labour positions in the Department of Fleet & Facilities have received applications for those positions and are currently being reviewed.

During the meeting, London Transit General Manager Kelly Paleczny said that their previous supply chain issues, which were impacting their services, have been “sorted out in the last month or two.” However, Paleczny said they are still experiencing significant IT supply chain issues.

— With files from CTV London’s Daryl Newcombe