London Transit announces Route 15 detour effective immediately

Route 15 along Base Line Road between Cathcart and Wharncliffe Road will detour due to construction until further notice, says the London Transit Commission.

The northbound detour will be:

East on Baseline

right on Wharncliffe

left on Commissioners

left on Wortley

left on Base Line

right on Cathcart

The southbound detour will be:

South on Edward

left on Base Line

right on Wortley

right on Commissioners

right on Wharncliffe

left on Base Line

During this time, the following bus stops will be closed:

Baseline at Wharncliffe EB

Base Line at Dundee Pl EB

Cathcart at Base Line NB

Edward at Baseline SB

Base Line at Wharncliffe Rd WB

For more information on bus arrivals, visit their website.