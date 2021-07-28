iHeartRadio

London Transit announces Route 15 detour effective immediately

Route 15 along Base Line Road between Cathcart and Wharncliffe Road will detour due to construction until further notice, says the London Transit Commission.

The northbound detour will be:

  • East on Baseline
  • right on Wharncliffe
  • left on Commissioners
  • left on Wortley
  • left on Base Line
  • right on Cathcart

The southbound detour will be:

  • South on Edward
  • left on Base Line
  • right on Wortley
  • right on Commissioners
  • right on Wharncliffe
  • left on Base Line

During this time, the following bus stops will be closed:

  • Baseline at Wharncliffe EB
  • Base Line at Dundee Pl EB
  • Cathcart at Base Line NB
  • Edward at Baseline SB
  • Base Line at Wharncliffe Rd WB

For more information on bus arrivals, visit their website

