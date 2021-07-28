London Transit announces Route 15 detour effective immediately
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
Route 15 along Base Line Road between Cathcart and Wharncliffe Road will detour due to construction until further notice, says the London Transit Commission.
The northbound detour will be:
- East on Baseline
- right on Wharncliffe
- left on Commissioners
- left on Wortley
- left on Base Line
- right on Cathcart
The southbound detour will be:
- South on Edward
- left on Base Line
- right on Wortley
- right on Commissioners
- right on Wharncliffe
- left on Base Line
During this time, the following bus stops will be closed:
- Baseline at Wharncliffe EB
- Base Line at Dundee Pl EB
- Cathcart at Base Line NB
- Edward at Baseline SB
- Base Line at Wharncliffe Rd WB
For more information on bus arrivals, visit their website.
-
Halifax police hand out 41 tickets for speeding and other vehicle-related offencesIt's been a busy week so far for the the Halifax Regional Police Traffic Unit, which has handed out 41 tickets for speeding and other motor vehicle-related offences in a little more than two days.
-
Halifax-native to appear on next season of 'The Bachelorette'The contestants for the next season of The Bachelorette have been announced and there is a Maritimer on the list.
-
Dinner and a dose? Guelph hosting vaccine pop-up clinic in Downtown Dining District Friday nightHealth officials in Guelph are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the city's Downtown Dining District on Friday night.
-
Police respond to reports of shots fired on Ingleside Drive in KitchenerWaterloo regional police are on scene at Ingleside Drive in Kitchener for reports of shots fired.
-
Lambton County getting closer to COVID-19-free statusOne of the early hotspots for COVID-19 in Southwestern Ontario, Lambton County now appears to be one of the first regions to show signs of emerging from the grips of the pandemic.
-
General manager of Ontario retirement home charged after door handles removed from rooms during pandemicThe general manager of an Ontario retirement home is facing confinement charges after police say the door handles were removed from some residents’ rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Anglers and researchers delve into fish guts to save B.C. salmonSqueezing out stomachs and poking through intestines seems like distasteful and ignoble work, but it's part of a wider collaborative effort by researchers and recreational fishermen to save endangered salmon and divine changes to the marine food web as climate change advances.
-
Sask. NDP calls for 'tailgate vaccination clinics' at Riders gamesCiting the slowing uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili is pitching the idea of "tailgate" vaccine clinics at Roughriders games.
-