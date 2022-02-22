London Transit bearing brunt of pandemic as sick time soars and 34 buses out of service

Riding out the pandemic has gotten increasingly bumpy for London Transit.

A pair of reports going to this month’s London Transit Commission (LTC) meeting detail the mounting impacts the pandemic is having on public transit.

“Over the period of early December through early February, approximately 20 percent of the (London Transit) workforce had been impacted by COVID-19,” reads a report on service impacts. “Either self-isolating due to a close contact or symptoms, testing positive for COVID-19, or experiencing childcare issues.”

The report states that the absences were, however, spread out enough that local bus service was not impacted.

Meanwhile, supply chain issues for replacement parts have idled a growing number of buses in the fleet.

The report reveals, “There are 34 buses that are not available for service as the parts required are outstanding.”

That’s double the number of buses that were off the road awaiting parts last month.

“In addition to a general parts shortage, there are severe supply chan issues occurring with batteries/smart ride systems across Canada, noting most suppliers are indicating delivery dates of June 2022,” reads the report.

Other parts are being salvaged from idled buses to maintain current service levels at 90 per cent.

“Bus availability will continue to be closely monitored in the coming months noting the intent to return to 100 per cent service levels and begin the implementation of 2021 service levels beginning in May will increase the number of buses required daily for service,” says the report.

A second report shows the Omicron wave is taking an even deeper bite out of LTC ridership.

A steady rebound since the spring saw much of the recovery lost in a single month.

The number of passengers in November 2021 was 57 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. By December, that plunged to just 45 per cent.

London Transit Commissioners will meet to discuss the reports on Wednesday.