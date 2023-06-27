iHeartRadio

London Transit drivers vote down contract offer


It’s back to the bargaining table for the London Transit Commission and the union representing its operators and other staff.

Local 741 of the Amalgamated Transit Union tells CTV News its members voted down a temporary contract offer on Sunday.

The last agreement between the two parties expired at the end of March.

The union would not divulge what the results of the vote were, citing a confidentiality agreement with the LTC.

