London transit returns to King Street as roadway reopens
King Street reopens to traffic Friday between Ridout Street North and Wellington Street, and will see the return of transit buses on Saturday.
The reopening marks the completion of the first phase of the Downtown Loop rapid transit project.
London transit buses will use the new curbside bus-only lane on the south side of the road, as frequently as every 90 seconds, according to the City of London.
Drivers cannot park, stop, or drive in the designated bus-only lane -- and new signs have been installed as a reminder.
Free two-hour parking in designated street spots is available in the area using the 'CORE' code on the Honk app.
Once the Downtown Loop is complete, buses will run along King Street, Queens Avenue, Ridout Street North, and Wellington Street. Transit service update details are available here.
So far King has seen upgraded sewers and watermains in addition to the above-ground work. New streetlights and traffic signal upgrades are planned for early 2022.
