London, U.K. high-rise blaze raises new concerns about cladding Fire broke out Friday in a London, U.K., apartment tower which has cladding similar to that used on another housing block in the city where 72 people died in a 2017 blaze. Ontario reports more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases but warns data may be underreported Ontario reports more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases but warns data may be underreported Ontario is reporting more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases for the second day, but officials warn that the data may be underreported. COVID-19 in B.C.: Final update for the week coming from health officials One more COVID-19 update for B.C. will be released this week as health officials will share details on the latest positive tests in the afternoon.