London voters weigh in on pandemic-era campaign

Local campaigns are ramping up with an election call expected in the coming days. And that has many London voters wondering how they’ll keep up with politics, while still dealing with the every day concerns of getting through a pandemic.

“The timing is terrible,” said voter Julie Vigars who described herself as a life-long Liberal. “I just think that if this is Trudeau’s way of winning a majority government it’s the wrong time, in the midst of this pandemic.”

Parents Kamary and Juliana Coriolano said it’s hard to think about who’ll form the next government while worrying about getting children back in school safely.

“Kids they need to go back to school, and politics it is definitely something that is not on our minds right now,” said Kamary.

“I think we should be focusing our efforts in terms of controlling the pandemic,” added Juliana. “Making sure we are moving forward and getting the kids back in school and keeping our economy, hopefully open.”

A quick election call is also a concern of Western University Faculty of Law Associate Professor Jacob Shelley, who is also the director of the school’s Health Policy Lab.

Shelley said he’s worried an election right now would only focus on the pandemic, while other pressing issues would be ignored.

“And there’s lots of other things that we need to talk about in this country, whether it be climate change, the murdered Indigenous children that have been found at residential schools, economic policy, policies around paid sick leave. There’s lots of other discussions that we need to have and the pandemic shouldn’t be the only one.”

Locally, like elsewhere, parties have been busy nominating candidates and organizing campaigns.

However, it is anything but business as usual this time around. This is the first federal election they’re going to be restricted by COVID-19 protocols. That’s something candidates ignore at their own peril said Shelley.

“Things like big events and parties and gatherings are going to be something that they may want to avoid. And you know, door-to-door is going to have to still be part of any candidate’s approach, but I imagine that’s going to be a very different type of discussion. People are going to be hesitant to answer their doors. A lot of people want to be masked to ensure...you don’t know who you’re engaging with.”

He added that he expects candidates will find themselves fielding no shortage of questions about the pandemic and the response to it -- just as the fourth wave takes hold across the country.