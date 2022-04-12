London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship

The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.

The games were scheduled to start Boxing Day in Russia, but the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) pulled the games from after the invasion of Ukraine.

The director of sports tourism for Tourism London says a bid normally take months to prepare, but London and Waterloo managed to construct a proposal in a matter of weeks.

Officials from Hockey Canada reached out to a number of regions it thought might be able to host on short notice.

Halifax/Moncton, and Regina/Saskatoon are also believed to be in the running.