London woman charged after assaulting stranger with pepper spray, resisting arrest
A London woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly got into an argument with a stranger before pepper spraying them earlier this week.
According to the London Police Service, on Aug. 17 at approximately 4 p.m. two women entered a business in the area of Oxford Street and Richmond Street.
The two women, who were unknown to each other, began arguing when one woman pushed the other woman. Police said that the suspect female then removed a can of pepper spray from her bag and sprayed the victim in the face before fleeing the area on foot.
Police were called to the scene and a description of the suspect female was provided.
Police located and arrested the woman a short distance away.
As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old London woman has been charged with the following offences:
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
- Resist arrest
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25 in relation to the charges.
