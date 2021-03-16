A London woman has been charged after she allegedly ran towards two people with a knife in the downtown core.

Police say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the suspect pointed a knife at two females in the 100-block of King Street and charged at them.

The pair fled and were not hurt.

About 15 minutes later, the suspect was arrested in the area of Carling and Richmond without incident.

A folding knife was recovered.

The accused is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

She will appear in a London court on June 8.