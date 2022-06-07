London woman wanted on a warrant arrested by police

A woman being sought after a London police cruiser was damaged has been arrested, according to police.

The initial incident happened on May 22 when police say a man got in a car in the area of Queens Avenue and English Street.

Officers say the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant so parked a marked cruiser behind the suspect vehicle.

The female driver of the vehicle then backed into the cruiser, according to police, striking it two times before getting out of the car and fleeing on foot.

Police say the 26-year-old woman from London, who was charged by way of warrant with dangerous operation of a conveyance and mischief over $5,000, has been arrested and will appear in court on Tuesday.