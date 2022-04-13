London youth charged after property damage to a school

A London, Ont. youth has been arrested after a property damage investigation in the city.

According to police, officers responded to a secondary school in the 900-block of Viscount Road in relation to a young man damaging property inside the school.

Police were told he was in possession of a metal bar and that he proceeded to break a number of windows.

No injuries were reported and the youth was arrested without incident.

The 16-year-old who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with one count of property damage over $5,000 — damages are estimated at $8,000.