Londonderry Mall Hudson's Bay store to remain open with smaller location

An Edmonton Hudson's Bay store that was supposed to close this summer will remain open with a smaller footprint.

The company announced in February that it would shutter its Londonderry Mall location in August as a result of "market changes."

That decision has since been reversed.

On Tuesday, Hudson's Bay confirmed that the store will remain open.

"Hudson's Bay has renewed its lease, for a smaller footprint (main floor only) that will optimize productivity and feature outlet prices for customers," Tiffany Bourre wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

"Londonderry Mall is happy to confirm that Hudson's Bay, one of our original retail tenants, will remain in the shopping centre," Natalie Linnell of Londonderry Mall said in a written statement on Wednesday. "The department store will downsize to a smaller footprint on one level, and will feature outlet pricing. This new version of Hudson's Bay will be completed by early September, and we're sure that shoppers will love the concept!"

The company closed its City Centre Mall location in 2020.