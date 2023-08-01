Londonderry Mall Hudson's Bay store to remain open with smaller location
An Edmonton Hudson's Bay store that was supposed to close this summer will remain open with a smaller footprint.
The company announced in February that it would shutter its Londonderry Mall location in August as a result of "market changes."
That decision has since been reversed.
On Tuesday, Hudson's Bay confirmed that the store will remain open.
"Hudson's Bay has renewed its lease, for a smaller footprint (main floor only) that will optimize productivity and feature outlet prices for customers," Tiffany Bourre wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton.
"Londonderry Mall is happy to confirm that Hudson's Bay, one of our original retail tenants, will remain in the shopping centre," Natalie Linnell of Londonderry Mall said in a written statement on Wednesday. "The department store will downsize to a smaller footprint on one level, and will feature outlet pricing. This new version of Hudson's Bay will be completed by early September, and we're sure that shoppers will love the concept!"
The company closed its City Centre Mall location in 2020.
-
'Just sit back and enjoy the show': Sask. skies to come alive with celestial events in AugustIf you’re looking for a free nighttime activity, you’re in luck because the skies are going to be unleashing some natural wonders in the coming weeks.
-
70-year-old Lethbridge tenant charged after allegedly threatening to shoot landlordA Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with an incident involving uttered threats that took place Tuesday.
-
Flag raising at city hall kicks off Pride Fest 2023 in WindsorThe raising of the Pride flag at city hall Wednesday afternoon officially kicked off Pride Fest in Windsor.
-
Gearing up for the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland GamesAn annual celebration of all things Scottish is starting to take shape with a pre-festival event on Thursday morning.
-
Day 2 of RIFFA sees screening of film dealing with domestic violenceA new series was launched on Wednesday afternoon at the Regina Public Library’s film theatre, as part of the Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA).
-
Driver of Tesla that passed scene of fatal Surrey hit-and-run urged to come forward in hopes car captured video evidenceMounties in Surrey are looking for the driver of a Tesla that passed the scene of a fatal hit-and-run last weekend, saying the car's camera may have captured video of the crash or its aftermath.
-
Driver of motorcycle dead following crash in BarrieOne person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Barrie.
-
'A general sense of frustration': Citizen group attempts to fill in gaps of Experience Regina campaignA group of Regina women are hoping to fill in the gaps left behind from an independent review into the Experience Regina rebrand.
-
‘Nobody’s came to check on us’: Ellershouse couple says they were left without help after floodA couple from Ellershouse, N.S., says they received no help during the night of the flood, despite calling 911 six times.