Londoner found with $15K in illicit drugs following Sarnia traffic stop
A London woman is facing multiple charges after she was allegedly found with roughly $15,000 in illicit drugs following a traffic stop in Sarnia, Ont.
Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday officers received a traffic complaint of an erratic driver in the area of Indian Road and Exmouth Street in Sarnia.
Police located the suspect vehicle along with the driver a short time later.
The driver appeared impaired to officers and was placed under arrest.
A search of the woman found several grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and some LSD.
The woman also had a warrant for her arrest for breach of probation. Her license was also suspended.
The 34-year-opld is facing one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drugs, two counts of possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a Schedule II Substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of driving while under suspension (Highway Traffic Act of Ontario).