A 19-year-old Londoner is facing several charges including dangerous driving after he allegedly drove the wrong way down Highway 401 near Tilbury in an attempt to flee police.

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday a Chatham-Kent OPP officer was watching traffic along the 401 near Tilbury when they saw the suspect vehicle speeding down the highway.

The suspect vehicle had been the subject of earlier traffic complaints.

The suspect then headed the wrong direction in the westbound lanes in an attempt to evade police.

The suspect made his way to County Road 42 in Lakeshore where a spike belt was used by police to stop the vehicle.

At that point the suspect fled on foot, however he was captured by members of the Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team.

The 19-year-old has been charged with Dangerous Driving, Mischief, and two counts of Flight from Police.

He is expected in court in Chatham-Kent on April 16, 2021.