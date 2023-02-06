Londoner just missed being in Turkish quake zone

Kamala Shiriyeva's had a heavy heart as she watched television coverage of two deadly earthquakes which have taken thousands of lives in Turkiye and Syria.

Just days ago, the Londoner visited the areas hardest hit by the quakes in southern Turkiye.

“When I saw the pictures, it was heartbreaking. It is difficult to watch and difficult to see,” she said. “It is devastating to hear the voices of the people that are helping and the families looking for their family members.”

Shiriyeva, the director of the London chapter of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Association, was on a historical tour of the exact regions the quakes hit.

Among the sites, she visited was the Gaziantep Castle, a 2,000-year-old structure. Early reports suggest it was heavily damaged by the quakes.

“I was at many museums in that place. Those museums and architectural buildings are damaged as well,” Shiriyeva said. “It is very heartbreaking cause I was there a couple of days ago.”

While saddened by the loss of history, the priority for Shiriyeva is for people.

Already, she has been reaching out to families in the London area. She knows many are worried for their relatives in the quake zone.

“They called, and nobody has called back,” she said. “Those families are really, really, devastated.”

While pleased the international community is already responding to the disaster, Shiriyeva says she is organizing a relief campaign and it will be shared with Londoners in the coming days.

“We are trying to help each other and support each other and be strong for each other,” she shared. “That is our goal.”