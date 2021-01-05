Londoner Ryan Suzuki and current London Knight Connor McMichael will be going for gold Tuesday night when Team Canada faces off against the United States.

For Suzuki it means getting a chance to do what his older brother Nick (who plays in the NHL) did not … win gold.

A fact his father used to motivate him before the semi-final game against Russia Monday night.

"He actually said Nick didn't get a gold medal, so you can one up him on that," Ryan said of a message from his dad.

For McMichael Tuesday night will be familiar territory after winning gold last year. Now he has a chance to make it back-to-back golds.

Canada was near perfect in their game against Russia Monday night, a usually tough opponent.

Scoring 59 seconds into the first period they never looked back.

McMichael scored halfway through the first period to give Canada a 2-0 lead. By the end of the period it would be 3-0.

Suzuki added an assist in the second period.

Russia eventually scored but the goal was challenged by Canada for being offside and ultimately the challenge was successful.

Canada would add an empty net goal late in the third to cap off the 5-0 victory.

Now they face rival USA who took down Finland 4-3 in the second semi-final Monday night.

Canada and the US are set to face off tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST on TSN and CJBK.

With files from CTV's Brent Lale.