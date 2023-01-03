iHeartRadio

Londoner sustains serious stab wounds confronting break and enter suspect


London police responded to a stabbing on Paddington Avenue in London, Ont. on Jan. 3, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in southwest London, Ont. on Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m. London police were called to a home on Paddington Avenue near Euston Road for a break-and-enter in progress.

When they arrived, the victim told police someone broke into a residence and stabbed him.

The victim was then transported to hospital by paramedics.

Police searched the area and arrested the male suspect a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing. 

