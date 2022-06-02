Londoners cast their ballots, but not without hiccups early on

Voting day in London has not been without complications.

As polls opened at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, some voters found themselves unable to cast their ballots.

Computers were reportedly down at a number of polling stations, and were temporarily unable to process voter registration cards.

Voters told CTV News that was the case at a minimum of two voting sites in London-Stronach Community Centre, as well as South London Community Centre.

Voter John Griemens showed up early only to be turned away. He came back later in the day to vote, but said he wondered how many people didn’t bother to return.

“The whole computer system was down, until about 9:35 I was just informed. They say now it’s running well,” he said.

Elections Canada could not confirm specific reports of voting machines unable to process voter registration cards, but did tell CTV News some issues around the province were being “closely monitored.”

“You can’t complain about the government if you haven’t voted for it, can you,” said voter Ann Stokes who cast her ballot at a White Oaks polling station.

This is the first provincial election with the pain of the pandemic still fresh in peoples’ minds.

“I think for the most part it was handled very well,” said Stokes. “Nobody in the world knew how to handle anything. So everybody’s winging it sort of thing. Yeah I think Doug Ford did as good as anybody else.”

Voter Jim Morris didn’t share Stokes’ enthusiasm for the previous government.

“The pandemic itself I don’t think was handled properly,” he said. “There was a lot of ways it could have been handled differently to make things safer for everybody. I know there’s a lot of people who don’t believe in the mask and science, but it’s real.”

Some voted with a sense of civic duty.

Andrew told CTV News he voted for the New Blue Party of Ontario.

“It’s funny when elections come up we have all these things like gun control and abortion come up and all these divisive issues come up for these big parties to divide us. And I’ve been looking toward these guys who’ve been standing up for our freedom, because that’s really what Canada is about,” he said.

Voter Maureen Krasznai, a senior citizen, said she voted for the Green Party of Ontario and said there’s a lot to think about beyond concerns over the environment.

“Oh boy, don’t get me started. Education, the hospital, the PSWs [personal support workers], seniors,” she said. “We’ve all got problems.”