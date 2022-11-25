Londoners charged in Waterloo fraud investigation

Two people from London are charged in relation to an ongoing fraud investigation by police in Waterloo.

According to police, the investigation started in August 2021 after reports of people fraudulently getting refunds from a company totalling $375,000 over a period of several months.

On Tuesday, investigators from the Waterloo Regional Police Service with London police, arrested two people and searched a home in London.

A 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, traffic – credit card data, laundering proceeds of crime and conspiracy to commit indictable offence.

The accused people were released with a court date set for January in Kitchener.