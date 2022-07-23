Londoners experience Dino Stroll for the first time

For the first time this weekend Londoners got the chance to experience ‘Dino stroll’, a tour that allows people to see and feel life-like dinosaurs.

The event brought in hundreds of families at the RBC Centre on Saturday.

Dinosaurs ranged from babies to T-Rexes to the Mamenchisaurus, which stands over two stories high and 60 ft. long. Guests can see some of these creatures and more the indoor event.

The tour features a range of activities for people of all ages including walking and stationary rides, tours and crafts.

The event will continue to run on Sunday between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

