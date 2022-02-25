Londoners gather in peaceful demonstration to show support for Ukraine

Dozens of locals gathered for a peaceful demonstration in Victoria Park on Thursday evening to show support for Ukraine.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launching airstrikes and attacks that have forced thousands to hide in subway stations, while many fled for their safety.

One demonstrator named Tatianna said that all of her family and friends live in Ukraine.cShe woke up to disturbing news about her country being under attack.

“All of a sudden you wake up and see these messages from your relatives and friends that it’s been happening and its actually real.”

She said the Russian invasion comes as a shock to her and her loved ones.

“The worst is just receiving messages or voice messages from my friends just hearing all of this and living through it that they’re seeing the aircrafts flying,” she said.

Many who attended the demonstration were asking for peace to be restored in Ukraine.

“My mom is hiding with her sister and her daughter and my father is fighting for our freedom,” said another demonstrator. “Mostly we’re just hoping for the better.”

Several Ukrainians who participated in the demonstration said it was hard for them to talk about the current situation, as they fear for them and their family’s safety.