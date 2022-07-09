Londoners get filthy clean for Foam Fest

Londoners got wet and wild Saturday to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.

The annual 5k Foam Fest returned to London’s Boler Mountain.

Hundreds of people walked, ran, climbed and waded through foam, obstacles, and water up and down the mountain to raise money for Make A Wish, which grants life-changing wishes to critically ill children.

The event has been on hiatus for the past couple of years due to COVID.

Volunteers like Sandra Allen were thrilled to be back with picture-perfect weather for the event.

“Amazing,” explained Allen. “After COVID, Make A Wish has taken a hit, but now we are able to grant wishes because of events like this. It means the world to every child we can bring a wish to.”

- With files from CTV London's Brent Lale.