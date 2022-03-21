Londoners mixed on first day face coverings aren’t required in Ontario

For the first time in nearly one-and-a-half years Ontarians were able to remove their face coverings in indoor public settings.

At White Oaks Mall in London, Ont. many took advantage of having the option.

“I just don’t believe in it. If you live a life of fear its not worth living and I believe it should be a choice,” says Shawn Sekhon who wasn’t wearing a mask.

When the mall opened Monday, the majority of shoppers were taking precautions. Some of that had to do with the older demographic.

“I’ve noticed 80-20, maybe 90-10 split wearing masks,” says shopper Brian Spenard who was masked. “I’ve been wearing it for two years and I have to wear it for work anyway.”Standing by the information booth for an hour or so, it was evident just how divisive the masking issue is. CTV News noticed many couples and groups of shoppers where one was wearing a mask, the other was not.

Ian Sawyer was without a mask, while Brittany Morgan had one on.

“Just feels good to be not wearing it, see peoples faces,” says Sawyer.

“I was just trying to decide if people were wearing them or not,” says Morgan.

“Is it ok and acceptable to have it on or off?”While White Oaks Mall employees were still required to wear them, businesses had an individual choice. For many it was up to their franchise, while independents like The Shiny Company chose to have staff wear them after a few employees were recently exposed to COVID.

“We like to put our masks on, I know for me, I have a low immune system,” says employee Ria McCann. “I’m in sales so if I feel comfortable I’ll interact, but if not I’ll keep my space.”

Just a few kilometres away at Fitness Forum, after two years of mandates and closures, they are happy to have no more restrictions.

“Our members are coming in so much happier than they were before,” says Alex Pinchin, the gym’s owner. “I think it’s just been the longevity and people are finally happy to be rid of the mandates.”While working out, Les Cunningham said he’s happy to never have to wear one again, while Mark Gilliam, who was wearing a London Knights hat, says he’ll take precaution while attending games.

“I’m glad they are off but I’ll still wear one at Bud Gardens with the crowd,” says Gilliam. “There is too many people, too many unknowns.”

At Black Comb Barbershop in St. Thomas, Ont. owners aren’t requiring staff to wear them, but will do so if customers would prefer.

“They can keep their mask on and we can put one on,” says manager Sarah Lynch. “If they want the barber next door to their station we are happy to do that. We just want our customers to have the best experience possible in our shop.”