Londoners on mission to edge of Ukrainian front lines

Three London, Ont.-area men are embarking on their second risky mission inside war-torn Ukraine.

They’ll be there to mark the one year anniversary of Russia’s military invasion on Friday.

The men — none of whom are Ukrainian — will deliver medical and survival supplies, donated by first responder groups, to Ukraine.

“Thank you for risking your life, literally going to Ukraine at this point in time. I wish you luck. Be safe,” a member of the London Ukrainian Centre told the men as they prepared to leave.

Each of the three has a military and policing background, but they are not in Ukraine to join the battle.

“We’re not going there looking for a fight,”explained Scott McCallum, one member of the team. “Our purpose is to bring all this humanization aid there. And yes, that includes the soldiers.”

CTV News London met with McCallum and another team member, Rafal Schubert.

Both are aware of the dangers of travelling back to Ukraine.

“There is obviously a risk, there is no secret to that. We’re not going to take unnecessary risks, but we can’t mitigate all risks,” Schubert explained.

In May of 2022, Schubert and McCallum were part of a team of four men who ventured into western Ukraine.

During that mission, they delivered all the medical and survival supplies they could carry to Ukrainian relief agencies.

They also tracked the 60 kilotonnes (60,000 tonnes) of clothing, food, and other supplies donated by Londoners in March and April of 2022. The shipment arrived during their tour, much to the delight of Ukrainians.

“Thank you Canadians!” exclaimed the organizer of a Ukrainian relief group at the time.

While the three men will embark on a similar tour this time, they will briefly venture to the edge of the Ukrainian frontline.

“We’re going a bit closer. We’re going a bit deeper. Every single day we can make that adjustment if the risk doesn’t seem right,” McCallum said.

Still, he hopes to meet a Ukrainian soldier he befriended online. The soldier thanked him personally for providing him with boots to replace those worn out on the battlefield.

But, the men will carry more vital supplies than boots. Along with enough tablets to purify a million litres of water, the men will take 20 suitcases of supplies.

“In these suitcases here you’ll find thousands of tourniquets, and you’ll find burn kits from St. John Ambulance,” Schubert explained.

While the mission may seem too risky for some, McCallum said it is the right thing to do.

“I like to believe if it was reverse, that if we [Canada] were attacked, that countries such as Ukraine would do the same things we are doing.”

If you like to know more about the mission or how to donate, a LinkedIn page has been created.