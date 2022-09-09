Londoners reflect on Queen Elizabeth II lasting legacy, royal visits to the forest city

Both current and former politicians in London are paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen and Canada’s head of state died Thursday at the age of 96. She will be remembered as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch serving 70 years on the throne.

Her Majesty visited the city of London four times over the decades.

“It was a very special time for London,” said Anne Marie DeCicco-Best, who was the deputy Mayor of London during one of Queen Elizabeth’s visits.

She told CTV News that thousands of people were lined up in Victoria Park in June of 1997 to get a glimpse of her.

“Having her in the city of London, and decided it was important to be there, it meant a lot to people,” she said. “I know everyone is feeling her loss which is going to be felt for some time.”

A book of condolences will be available at London City Hall for members of the public to sign beginning Friday morning.

“She was a great person and very personable,” said Bud Polhill, a former London city councillor who met the Queen during her visit to London Ont., in 1973.

“Even though she was royalty, she acted like she was part of the group,” said Polhill.

Local municipalities are also lowering their flags to half-mast to mark the Queen's passing.

London Mayor Ed Holder issued a statement expressing his “deep sadness” over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her love for Canada was profound, and our city experienced that affection firsthand on four separate occasions during Her Majesty’s visits to London. For many of us, she has come to represent steadfast service and constancy, particularly during more turbulent and uncertain times,” Holder said.

“Elizabeth served as our Queen for a remarkable 70 years, doing so with grace and honour. We will cherish her reign for eternity.”