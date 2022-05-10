Londoners say there is one key election issue: Inflation

Just under a week into the provincial election campaign, southwestern Ontario has yet to be a hotspot for provincial party leaders to visit.

In an informal survey by CTV News London, we learned there is one key issue on the minds of Londoners.

“The big issue is pricing, inflation!" said voter Cindy Verleyen.

Verleyen, a senior, shares her economic dismay with Monique Vandenberg.

As she walked through Springbank Park in London with her 10-month-old son Loki, Vandenberg expressed personal frustration with home prices.

“We’d like to move somewhere else. We bought a home two years ago, we just barely were able to,” she said.

But can the provincial leaders really do anything substantial to counter housing prices or inflation?

“Not really, not without costing us more money,” Verleyen said.

Still, each party leader has a plan to put money back into the pockets of voters.

For the PCs, it is an already fulfilled promise to eliminate driver's license sticker fees.

For the Liberals, it is a pledge to keep transit fares at $1 for two years.

Meanwhile, the NDP is turning to your teeth. The party wants to create a dental plan for most uninsured families.

Allan and Candice Simons are voters on a fixed income who welcome any proposal to ease the pain of their skyrocketing grocery bill.

They believe dental care will make the greatest difference for all.

“I think people avoid going to the dentist because they can’t afford it,” said Candice. “And I don’t think, for one minute, the $1 a fare busing is going to happen no matter what," added Allan.

No matter who is elected, Cheryl McCain believes a new plan to ease our spending pain is likely. However, she fears it could backfire, while conceding politicians have to try.

“We need to do something now before we get into a major recession. And unfortunately, I think that’s the way we’re going,” she added.