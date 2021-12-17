Londoners scramble to obtain rapid tests ahead of the holidays

Dozens of Londoners headed to the LCBO Friday, not for their weekend booze run, but for a free rapid antigen COVID-19 test.

The province had announced Wednesday it would be launching a holiday testing blitz offering two million rapid antigen screenings at pop-up sites across Ontario.

Six LCBO locations were supposed to be providing free test kits including at Wonderland and Southdale roads, where a line wrapped around the building early in the morning.

An employee at that location tells CTV News London they started handing out the 432 kits they were provided at 11 a.m. and we’re completely out of stock by 11:30 a.m.

By 1 p.m. dozens of people were either going into the store asking for a test kit or reading the small sign on the front of the store’s doors that read “out of stock” on it.

One by one they would turn away expressing their disappointment and frustration.

“I’m very disappointed. I feel that’s a safety measure that I can have and I need to be travelling and I’m also meeting with family this Christmas season so I would like to test myself,” said Jo-Anne Stephens, who was on the hunt for one of those free tests.

It was her second time visiting the location in pursuit.

Another woman told CTV News London the Wonderland and Southdale LCBO was her third stop, having already tried to get one at the LCBO locations in Masonville and Hyde Park.

As the holidays approach, it seems as though people are eager to get their hands on rapid tests to ensure their safety when they celebrate with family.

Even pharmacies selling rapid tests are being met with an overwhelming demand.

Pharmacist Steve Bond says ever since the Omicron variant emerged, he’s seen an increase in people purchasing rapid tests in the last three weeks.

“A lot of folks that are planning get togethers. They want to try and protect their mother or their grandmother. I had one lady that came in to buy kits and said that all her family had to do tests,” said Bond.

It is unclear if or when more free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests will be made available.