Londoners showing support for Ukraine with words, colour and 'sweet' gestures

As the conflict rages on in Ukraine, here thousands of kilometres away, Londoners are showing their support in different ways.

At Happiness Cafe locations in Masonville and downtown London, the owner Olha Prytkova, who came here from Ukraine five years ago, has started a fundraising campaign by selling donuts with yellow and blue sprinkles — the same colours in the Ukrainian flag.

“My parents are still there and we have many relatives and the people need our help,” says Prytkova. “All of the proceeds from the donut sales go to helping the people with things like food and shelter.”

So far, Happiness Cafe has sold more than one thousand donuts with more orders coming in.

Across town at Source for Sports, Owner Colin Hopper says he put up a big sign up asking Londoners to support Ukraine.

“On the weekend, my wife and I came across the rally in Victoria Park and that made me think we need to show as much support as possible for the Ukrainian community,” says Hopper.

At The Flag Shop in south London they are having a hard time keeping Ukrainian flags in stock with more arriving on Friday.

“It’s been so busy with people wanting to buy a Ukrainian flag to show their support,” says Alex Lang from The Flag Shop. “It’s nice to see people respond.”