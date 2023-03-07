Londoners take the 'polar plunge' in support of Special Olympics

A joint partnership between Fanshawe College and local police, Londoners took the icy plunge on Tuesday in support of fundraising for the Special Olympics.

Fanshawe College, London police, Middlesex County OPP, RCMP and the Ministry of the Solicitor General hosted the 2023 London Polar Plunge event, which sought to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics.

On Tuesday, participants braved the cold at Fanshawe’s London Campus.

“We are excited to once again be the host of our city’s Polar Plunge,” said Tony Mallette, dean of Fanshawe’s Faculty of Health, Public Safety and Community Studies in a release. “This event is a great opportunity for our students and staff to get involved in the community and support such an important cause.”

According to Derek Spence, manager of Torch Run Ontario, the Polar Plunge is the year’s largest fundraiser for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, and proceeds go directly to Special Olympics Ontario, culminating in the support of 26,000 athletes from across the province.

“It’s easy to say yes to [take] the icy plunge when you’re supporting a great cause,” said Acting Chief Trish McIntyre of the London Police Service.

McIntyre added, “Special Olympics Ontario is near and dear to our hearts, and I am thrilled by the support this event receives each year. It will be great to see the community out ‘freezin' for a reason’ in support of the athletes.”

The event got underway on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the main plunges kicking off at 12:30 p.m.

Today, we made waves to raise funds in support of @SOOntario programming at the #LdnOnt Polar Plunge! VIPs including Acting Chief McIntyre, Insp. Churney and Sen. Director Lovecky along with LPS members were #FreezinForAReason with our community partners! https://t.co/UpYp7hAvoe pic.twitter.com/SpwJ4tQVz2