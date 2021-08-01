Londonlicious officially kicks off its first weekend in London, Ont.

One of London’s biggest restaurant events, Londonlicious, has officially kicked off its first weekend in the Forest City.

It’s an opportunity for local restaurants to explore new recipes and create new dishes for a special deal that encourages Londoners to dine-in or takeout at local restaurants.

Organizers say this Londonlicious is more important than others in the past as restaurants look to recover from lockdowns from COVID-19 over the past year and a half.

“Everything’s working out really well for the return of dining in, and Londonlicious is just helping people get over that little hump,” said organizer, Andrew Wilson.

Restaurant owners are also grateful with the timing of the event and getting the opportunity to use their talents and creativity in the kitchen.

“It’s a good support for the community of restaurants that we have here. I really enjoy it because I get a chance to explore new ideas,” said Andrew Wolwowicz head chef and owner of Craft Farmacy.

Londonlicious is on until Aug 22.

For details about the event and which restaurants are participating, click here.