Long Lake home destroyed by fire in Sudbury
A residential home on Long Lake Road in Sudbury has been completely destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon.
Officials confirmed that the homeowner discovered smoke in the basement, quickly evacuated all residents in the house and alerted fire to the situation.
Greater Sudbury Fire crews from the Long Lake station quickly arrived on scene.
Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says conditions at the home changed very quickly and given the construction and layout of the home, the fire was very difficult to get access to.
Adding that eventually the entire home caught on fire and is a complete loss.
Crews are still on scene ensuring that the fire is completely out.
Right now Long Lake Road is down to one lane and people are being asked to avoid the area.
