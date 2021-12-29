Long line-ups as Kingston residents snap up rapid tests amid rising COVID-19 cases

In Kingston, Ont., there is a surge of demand for rapid tests and for vaccines, as the region continues to be one of the hardest hit areas in the country under Omicron.

On Wednesday, health officials handed out 1,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. It’s the latest in a series by the province in a holiday testing blitz.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) health officials held a vaccination clinic down the hall, in a double-pronged approach to tackling the high COVID-19 numbers.

Before the doors opened, the line up wrapped around the building, with residents eager to pick up the tests.

James Compeau said he was happy to have his test in hand.

“I’m all set,” he said.

Once the doors opened, the tests successfully flew out of the arms of those distributing them.

Compeau says he plans to use the pack of five over the next few days, to let him get together with family at New Year's.

“I’m going to Skype tonight with my son and we’ll test,” he says. “And we’ll know the good news or not.”

The Omicron variant has hit the region hard; KFL&A remains one of the highest spots for COVID-19 in the country, according to local public health data.

Over the holidays, there were six COVID-related deaths.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Suzette Taggart from KFL&A Public Health said the majority were Delta-related.

“In the past few days, there have been six deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region. Sadly, most of these individuals were affected by the Delta variant and had been hospitalized and in the ICU for some time,” the statement said.

“Please continue to adhere to public health measures, including monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, getting tested, and staying home if not feeling well. When eligible, get your third dose to protect yourself, family, and our community.”

Public health did not officially confirm what other variants may have been connected to the deaths, if there were cases directly related to Omicron, or how many.

On Wednesday, there were 1,786 active confirmed active cases in the region, including 239 new cases, with 16 people in hospital and six in the ICU. That’s more hospitalizations than there are in Ottawa, despite Kingston's smaller population.

Compeau says the region's high case count is the reason he lined up before the doors opened.

“Test negative. Get the okay, have everyone come over and be safe,” he says.

Despite the high case numbers, this is one of the few rapid pop-up testing clinics the region has had. That has left some feeling frustrated about the province's approach.

Waiting in line, Susan Young says that the region should have more tests readily available.

“We’re all working really hard to make sure that we stay as safe as we can and this is another possibility that helps us. We mask, we keep six feet distance, and we work together to make sure this pandemic doesn’t get worse. And tests are a way to support us.

“We should have additional opportunities to test ourselves to make sure we’re safe.”

Peter Burrell, who was also waiting in line, agreed.

“I think it’s a travesty we’re standing in line for tests that have really been available for a year,” he said.

Down the hall, public health also set up a walk-in vaccination clinic, in another effort to bring the numbers down.

Sarah Andre took advantage of the opportunity. She said she was happy for the chance not to have to wait another day.

“I’m just anxiously waiting to see if we’re going back to school in January so I wanted to get my booster and be prepared and know I’m doing my part,” she told CTV News Ottawa.

As many were handed tests, the line moved well throughout the day, with plenty for those who wanted them, leaving residents, like Richard Waddington, relieved.

“Great. Really, really great. Long wait but it was worth it,” he said.