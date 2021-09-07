Long lines at EXPO Centre COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday as AHS experiences staffing issues

Getting tested for COVID-19 took as long as two hours at the EXPO Centre on Tuesday as Alberta Health Services experienced staffing issues.

CTV News witnessed a lengthy lineup at the testing centre Tuesday afternoon. Some people leaving said it took approximately two hours to get swabbed.

"We did experience some staffing issues at EXPO today, which combined with high testing volumes and last-minute uptake of appointments caused some delays," AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson told CTV News in an email.

AHS can currently test approximately 10,000 Albertans per day but it is increasing capacity to test 15,000 people, Williamson said.

"As we have done in previous waves, we adjust staffing to meet current demands."

On Tuesday, Alberta reported nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.