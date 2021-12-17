Long lines for rapid test kits at local LCBO stores

People were lined up at LCBO locations in Waterloo Region and Guelph on Friday to try to pick up rapid COVID-19 tests.

As of Friday afternoon, officials with the LCBO said tests are out of stock at all locations in Waterloo Region and Guelph.

A spokesperson for the LCBO said Friday they were working to get tests to locations as quickly as possible. They were available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The LCBO said it would provide stock updates on its Twitter account.

"We thank our customers for their patience and understanding," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CTV Kitchener. "Our dedicated store staff will be doing their best to share updates with anyone waiting in line and distribute kits on arrival. Store signage is also being used at front doors to indicate if a store has kits, does not have kits, or is expecting kits."

A release issued by the LCBO Thursday said several locations in Waterloo Region will be offering free take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits as part of a "holiday testing blitz" in Ontario.

Staff at the Alpine Centre location told customers they sent around 300 tests, which were gone within 20 minutes.

“I was rather surprised because I know they had time to roll things out. It’s frustrating from an employee standpoint and civilian standpoint,” said Alnoor Keshvani, owner of Loop Clothing, who lined up at the Uptown LCBO location.

Keshvani said another person in line said there were no test kits available at LCBO near Conestoga mall either.

The LCBO at Highland Road and Westmount Road in Kitchener received kits at 3 p.m. Friday.

"It's a relief," said Taylor Alexander, who was able to get some tests. "I've waited all day for this. I'm really excited to go home and know that, potentially, I am OK."

There were long line ups at GTA malls where rapid test kits were distributed Thursday.

Keshvani said the roll-out of the province’s holiday testing blitz doesn’t seem fair for all Ontarians at the moment.

“There appears to be an inequality of distribution of these test kits like how it was for the vaccine roll out initially to the region,” noted Vishani.