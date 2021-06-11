Long lines outside Ottawa stores as non-essential retail opens in Step 1

Shoppers lined up early at stores across Ottawa on Friday, as non-essential retailers opened their doors for in-person shopping for the first time in nine weeks.

Long lines were reported at stores across the city, with people looking to buy summer clothing and other items following the stay-at-home order.

Under Ontario's Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen plan, non-essential businesses are allowed to open at 15 per cent capacity. Essential retailers are allowed to open at 25 per cent capacity, including discount and big box stores.

At Tanger Outlets in Ottawa's west-end, dozens of people stood in line outside several stores, including Under Armour, Roots and Aerie.

At South Keys, there were long lines outside both the Winners and HomeSense Stores Friday morning.

The @WINNERS @HomeSenseCanada lines are no joke this morning now that stores are open in Ontario #ottnews #ontariolockdownover #ottawashops pic.twitter.com/pfkCi0Yvul

Non-essential retailers have been closed since April 8, when Ontario imposed a stay-at-home order in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.