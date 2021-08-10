Long lineup at Canada-U.S. border crossing in St. Stephen, N.B.

Traffic was lined up Monday on the Milltown International Bridge with U.S. travellers heading towards St. Stephen.

"We drove up from Rhode Island," says U.S. visitor Stephen Flaherty. "We're coming up and we're going to P.E.I."

As of Monday, U.S. residents can cross over as long as they have proof they've been vaccinated for at least 14 days -- and proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

"It was very nerve-wracking because you have to get a COVID test 72 hours before you cross the border, but a lot of places don't give you your results that quickly," said U.S. visitor Vienna Nightingale.

Border crossings across the country closed in March of last year.

Jeanine Fowler, who lives in New Brunswick but is originally from Maine, says it's about time that this step was taken.

"We've gone so long without seeing families and relatives," Fowler said. "I've been a year and six month without seeing my son, his children and my sister."

But, there are some with COVID-19 concerns -- and frustrations.

"A lot of Canadians are asking how come Canadians cannot go to Maine, for example, to visit their loved ones or their property on that side of the U.S. border," said New Brunswick Southwest MP John Williamson. "I think that's a failing from the federal government."

Jonelle Prescott is among those wishing crossing by land was a two-way street. She just returned from a charter flight from St. Stephen to Bangor to see her husband.

"I got a bunch of people together and we went, the ones who were separated," said Prescott. "But, before then, I had to go from Saint John to Montreal, Montreal to Boston, Boston to Bar Harbour, and then my husband picked me up in Bar Harbour and he's in Machias, Maine."

Leaving residents like herself for now, waiting and wondering when the border will fully reopen.