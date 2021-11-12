Long lineups expected as Evraz Place hosts full slate of events

Evraz Place is asking the public for patience as it prepares to welcome back multiple events this weekend.

This Saturday and Sunday, the complex will play host to a Saskatchewan Roughriders’ game, a Regina Pats’ game, the Our Best To You craft show, a hockey tournament and soccer programming at the AffinityPlex – and most of the events will require attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

This is the first time in two years Evraz will be filled with multiple events at once. Organizers say the added proof of vaccination requirement could lead to longer lineups getting into facilities.

“Obviously if you’re coming to the Co-operators Centre, we have staff set up right in the main entrance. If you're coming to the AffinityPlex, (Futbol Club) Regina – who we have a lease with to manage the facility – will be doing the checking there,” said Mark Rathwell, manager of communications at Evraz Place said. “Then of course, we will also be employing roving checkers, throughout the campus because we can't possibly check every gate.”

Although vaccination status checks are nothing new for residents in Regina, the Regina Chamber of Commerce said some residents won’t participate because of it.

“I think most people understand that this is our lives right now, and until we can get COVID in the rear-view mirror, this is just the way it’s going to be,” John Hopkins, CEO of the Regina Chamber of Commerce, said Friday.

As for vendors at the craft show, they don’t believe the vaccination checks have really made a difference to their bottom line.

“Having a vaccine requirement definitely does restrict some of the people because some of the people are not vaccinated. So that has happened and from our standpoint, we can’t do any sampling, so that has affected us too. But overall, it's been good,” Sam Thiessen, a vendor and owner of Beary Beary Honey said.

Evraz is asking those planning to visit to have their COVID-19 vaccination app or paperwork and a piece of identification ready.