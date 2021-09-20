iHeartRadio

Long lineups remain for local voters after polls close

Several polling stations in Waterloo Region and Guelph had long lines after polls closed on Monday night.

“(It’s) very frustrating when you come off a long day’s work and you have to stand in a line up for over two hours,” one voter said.

Voters reported long line ups in Kitchener-Waterloo and in Guelph. Some people waited for hours at a station on Ira Needles Boulevard and Highview Drive.

“We waited in line for over two hours,” a resident said. “We feel it was very poorly organized.”

There were also lots of young voters near Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo.

A Delta hotel near the University of Guelph had a line of voters stretching down the street. Some people left that line before casting their vote.

“We saw a lot of people leaving the lineup in pure frustration,” one person said.

Elections Canada reduced the number of polling stations this year to comply with COVID-19 protocols, meaning the long lines weren’t unexpected.

Anyone still in line after polls closed was still able to vote.​

