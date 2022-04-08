'Long live pickleball': Seniors play pickleball outside Victoria city hall to protest court closures

The plaza by Victoria city hall became an impromptu pickleball court on Thursday as seniors protested the closure of local pickleball courts due to noise complaints.

"Long live pickleball," said player Robert Milan.

The message was loud and clear. Last month, the city barred pickleball from a mixed-use court at Todd Park in James Bay because nearby residents complained about the sound produced by the game.

But now, some dedicated players have lifted their paddles in protest.

"They can’t take courts away without giving us some sort of courts to play on," said local enthusiast Janine Douglas.

Some seniors say they want local, dedicated courts, while other say they're happy to share their courts with tennis players.

Luke Penseney, a local player, says there's solutions that the city could implement alongside players, such as soundproofing courts by installing padding, or using quieter balls.

"We’re not about being angry and crazy and mad seniors, although we could get that way I guess if we’re pushed around too much," he said. "But I think the point is we’re ready to talk and be consulted and adapt."

NEXT STEPS

The City of Victoria says it's working on building six new pickleball courts in Topaz Park, with construction starting next year.

Current players say that timeline is too long, however, with long waits already occurring at some courts in the city.

There are currently four outdoor pickleball courts in Victoria at Central Park, Oaklands Park, Barnard Park, and Franklin Green – though players say the Franklin Green court is bumpy and unplayable.

Players say the city needs to prepare for the quickly rising popularity of the sport.

"I didn’t start playing pickleball until July and I have played every single week [since]," said Douglas.

Fortunately, the dedicated players received some promising news Thursday.

"I was just called by city hall staff and they asked to meet with the regional association on Tuesday morning," said Connie McCainne, president of the Victoria Regional Pickleball Association.

"And they spoke about immediate solutions to pickleball," she said.

While it's not yet clear what those solutions will be, it turns out sometimes making a racket can lead to results.