Long Plain First Nation elects new chief

Long Plain first Nation, located near Portage la Prairie, has elected a new chief.

Kyra Wilson garnered the most votes in the community's general election on Thursday.

Wilson replaces former Chief Dennis Meeches, who held the title for two decades.

In an election-related post on social media, Wilson said if elected, her priorities would include the health and wellness of the community, the land and the water and making sure the community has a sustainable economy.

She becomes Long Plain First Nation’s second-ever female chief.

The late Marlene Peters was elected in 1973.

An official election announcement will be made in the next couple of days.