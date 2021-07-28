Long-running children's show 'Arthur' cancelled after 25 seasons

A familiar presence in generations of children’s lives will stop producing new stories.

"Arthur," the long-running kid’s show has been cancelled after a quarter-century on the air.

In a statement to CTV News, Carol Greenwald, executive producer of "Arthur," writes, "Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many ground-breaking moments to generations of viewers. In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut. Arthur will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come."

Arthur, based on the popular series of books by Marc Brown, follows the adventures of an anthropomorphic aardvark named Arthur along with his family and friends. Over the decades, the characters on the show worked together to solve problems, have fun and learn about differences. In 2019, the show aired an episode where Arthur attended the same-sex wedding of his teacher Mr. Ratburn.

While Arthur won't be having new television adventures, the character won't vanish completely.

Greenwald says PBS will continue to air old episodes for years to come, and it plans to work with Producer GBH on additional Arthur content, "sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."