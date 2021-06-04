Long search for missing Calgary girl comes to an end

Calgary police say a little girl, who went missing Thursday evening while on her way home, has been found safe.

A massive search lasting nearly 24 hours was launched after the nine-year-old was reported missing after walking home from a friend's house on Brackenridge Road S.W. at around 9 p.m.

"Officers from our General Investigations Unit, Child Abuse Unit, Missing Persons Team, Real Time Operations Centre, Mountain Bike Unit, Public Safety Unit, Diversity Resource Team, HAWCS helicopter and Patrol teams were all searching for her, around the clock," CPS said in an updated release Friday afternoon.

Officials add situations like these are difficult on everyone involved and they are glad the girl is safe.

"No nine-year-old child should be wandering around alone in the middle of the night," said Insp. Cory Dayley with the CPS.

Volunteers from the Bear Clan Patrol, an Indigenous community group, also joined in the search.

"Seeing the community step up to help through this has been so encouraging and we are glad groups like the Bear Clan Patrol offered to join us," said Dayley. "Calgary is still a very caring city and I am proud of how quickly people stepped up to help bring this girl home."