Long-serving northern Ont. politician dies

Victor M. 'Vic' Power, who was mayor of Timmins for many terms beginning in 1980 has died. He was 89.

The city announced his passing in a post Sunday on its social media page.

"The flags at all city buildings have been lowered in honour of former Mayor Victor M. 'Vic' Power, following his passing on Saturday," the City of Timmins said in a news release Sunday.

"Vic Power was Timmins' longest-serving mayor, with a political career that spanned four decades and a legacy of impact and impression that continues to shape Timmins today."

Flags at the Timmins police headquarters have also been lowered to half-mast in his honour.

The former politician died Saturday evening at St. Mary's Gardens Retirement Home in the city he served so long.

Power became a councillor with the former Town of Timmins and later moved up to the mayor's seat after amalgamation.

He first entered municipal politics in 1966, serving as a councillor for 14 years. During this time, in 1973, Timmins amalgamated with surrounding townships and communities.

After amalgamation in 1980, he successfully ran for mayor and served for eight years. After a defeat in 1988, he returned to the mayor’s seat in 1991 and served continuously until 2000 when he announced his retirement – though he did return to politics after a few years for his final term as mayor from 2003 to 2006 before actually ending his political career.

As a councillor, he was part of the construction of the Archie Dillon Sportsplex, said current Timmins Mayor Michelle Boileau in a statement Sunday.

"He was a leader outside of Council Chambers, championing organizations like the Porcupine United Way and serving on the Timmins Police Services Board," her statement reads.

"He concerned himself with the prosperity of the community."

Boileau said Power was also concerned with the sustainability of a municipal government and had a clear vision of Timmins’ future as a thriving and distinct northern community.

"Power was considered progressive by his peers and remained unfailingly optimistic about the future of Timmins," said city officials.

"He considered his hometown an important business and service centre for northeastern Ontario, recognizing the value of the region’s natural resources and industry investment."

The city added that Power admired municipal leaders from both before and after his time in office and understood the challenges of making critical decisions.

"As a community leader, he considered himself part of a team, working together to create a sustainable city," the news release reads.

In a news release Monday, Timmins police called Power a "remarkable individual whose impact on the community and Timmins Police Service was immeasurable" and said he played a pivotal role in the agency's growth.

"His legacy of commitment, leadership, and tireless service will forever be remembered by those whose lives he touched," police said.

"We join the Timmins community in mourning the loss of a true leader, a dedicated public servant, and a compassionate individual. Mr. Power's impact will continue to resonate through the collective memory of those who had the privilege of working alongside him and benefiting from his unwavering dedication to the well-being of our city."

Many honours

In 2007, the Timmins airport was renamed the Timmins Victor M. Power Airport.

Power was also named to the Order of Canada in 2009 for his contributions at both local and regional levels.

Area politicians offer fond memories on social media

"Power was a pillar of the community, an inspiration to many who aspire to a career in public office," said Boileau in a social media post.

"He led with conviction and understood the power of decision and opportunity. He believed whole-heartedly that Timmins’ future success would be met through the hard work and commitment of its people, of whom he served."

Boileau said she was honoured to have him attend the inaugural meeting of this city council in 2022 and that she felt the significance of his legacy as she took her oath of office. This marked Power’s last public appearance.

"His genuine optimism and love for Timmins will continue to inspire," she said.

"We remain forever in his debt for the contributions he made to the community we call home."

Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus said he was sorry to learn of Power’s passing on ‘X,’ formerly Twitter.

"I had the honour to know and work with Vic on many projects," he said.

"He was a class act and he loved the north."

Former municipal councillor and friend of the late mayor, Ray Auclair posted the news early in the morning Sunday.

"Timmins just lost a great gentleman of a man," he said.

"Victor Michael Power passed away at 11:40 last night."

Auclair stated that he and his wife at been at the St. Mary’s residence since last month.

"My deepest sympathies to his wife Clarice," he said.

"To his son Dr. Kevin Power and daughter-in-law Christine and granddaughter Evelyn."

Auclair added he was "going to miss" his friend.

In a brief interview with CTV News on Sunday, Auclair said the pair enjoyed their six years on council together.

"The thing about Vic, he was a man that never had a bad thing to say about anybody," he said.

"A gentleman -- like a prince of a man. It was fun working with him. We didn’t always see eye-to-eye on certain issues, but that’s okay, you know, we expect respect each other‘s opinion."

Auclair added that Power had been like a grandfather to him over the last few years.

Paying respect

The public is invited to pay their final respects to the former mayor through a book of condolence, said the city’s news release.

Boileau and the members of city council will sign the book on Tuesday with public signing to start on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at city hall.

No word yet on funeral arrangements.

– With files from CTV News Northern Ontario videojournalist Sergio Arangio