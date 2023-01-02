Long-serving pickleboat captain retiring from Victoria harbour after 19 years

After 19 years at the helm, Barry Hobbis is retiring from steering the passenger ferries in Victoria's Inner Harbour.

Hobbis has been captaining the boats, which are locally known as "pickleboats," since 2004.

When he first climbed aboard, like the ferries, he was green.

He had never steered one of the boats before, let alone run a business.

But now, Hobbis knows how to fix diesel engines and navigate the many hazards of the harbour, like other boats, kayakers, and harbour seals.

He's also particularly proud of the water ballet that the company puts on during the holidays.

"That's our pride and joy," said the retiring captain.

Hobbis estimates that the pickleboats carry "about 250,000 passengers a year."

The boats have also been a literal lifeline for some.

"We've probably rescued at least 30 people out of the water," said Hobbis.

One of the boats was even stolen once.

The theft resulted in a chase, with police boarding a coast guard vessel to pursue the pickleboat.

Over the years, Hobbis has also ferried his fair share of celebrities, such as David Foster.

But pleasing regular folks is what Hobbis does best. He says tourists always have the best questions.

"How far above sea level are we? How far to Vancouver?" he recalls.

Fortunately, the fun won't stop once Hobbis, a former police officer, retires.

The company is in good hands and will sail into the future.