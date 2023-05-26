Ottawa residents will enjoy 'Perfect 10' weather over the next week, Environment Canada says

Mother Nature is set to deliver "Perfect 10" weather to Ottawa this weekend and into next week, according to Environment Canada senior meteorologist David Phillips.

The extended forecast is calling for seven days of sunny skies and temperatures warming up to the high 20s this weekend and into the 30s next week.

Phillips says the so-called 'Rex Block' will bring an extended period of warm and dry conditions to Ottawa and Ontario.

"These systems just stand still, they don't move. It's sort of like gridlock on the weather map and they just don't go away," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

Phillips says while the weather systems shift every four to five days in the spring and summer, the 'Rex Block' will keep the same weather system in the area for the next week.

"Over Ontario and Quebec is this large high pressure area, brings nothing but fair weather, dry weather, sunny weather, not a cloud in the sky for as far as you can see," Phillips said.

"Then below it, to the south of it over mid-Atlantic United States and the southeast, is the low and they're getting the rain and the cold. For us, we're stealing all of the good weather."

Phillips adds, "The weather today is probably the same weather that you'll probably have a week from now."

Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunshine and 27 C on Saturday, followed by sunshine and a high of 28 C on Sunday.

Sunshine is in the forecast for next week, with a forecast high of 29 C on Monday, 30 C on Tuesday, 30 C on Wednesday and 31 C on Thursday.

"It's like the perfect 10 week coming up; and I'm going to say that's going on because I don't see an end to this," Phillips said.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 11 C.