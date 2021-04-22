Long-term care home employee charged in drug thefts
Woodstock police have charged an employee at a long-term care facility after prescription drugs were allegedly stolen.
The Woodstock Police Service Criminal Investigations Bureau was called in to look into issues at a city long-term care facility.
An investigation found that prescription narcotics belonging to patients had been stolen.
As a result, a 36-year-old Woodstock woman who was employed at the facility has been charged with six counts of theft under $5,000.
Police say a court appearance is pending.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 519-421-TIPS.